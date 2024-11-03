Eagles Could Sign Former Star To Pair With A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith
The Philadelphia Eagles will be in a lot of chatter over the next few days.
The National Football League trade deadline is just days away, and that means that rumors and speculation are going to run rampant. Will the Eagles look to add over the next few days? Maybe. But, any deal around the deadline would cost some sort of draft compensation.
There are other ways for the Eagles to add without sacrificing draft picks. There are some players available in free agency who could be worth a look for the Eagles. Former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas is still out there somehow and really should be considered.
Thomas was the best receiver in football at one point, but that doesn't necessarily matter in this discussion. Injuries derailed him, but he was able to appear in 10 games last season. He had 39 receptions and 448 yards over that stretch.
That's what the Eagles need. Philadelphia acquired Jahan Dotson to be the team's No. 3 receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and entered Week 9's showdown with six receptions and 35 yards.
If the Eagles want to make a deep run this year, it could make sense to provide the offense with as many weapons as possible. Thomas seemingly is healthy and showed last season that he still has something left in the tank.
The Eagles easily could bring him in, and he wouldn't cost anything draft pick-wise. It seems like a no-brainer.
