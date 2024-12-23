Eagles-Cowboys Flexed Out Of National Window
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles remain relevant but the Dallas Cowboys are out of the playoff picture and that means the Week 17 matchup between the NFC rivals has been flexed out of the late-afternoon national window in favor of a powerhouse NFC North battle between 13-2 Minnesota and the 10-4 Green Bay Packers.
The Packers-Vikings has been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX from Minneapolis, the NFL announced Monday. The Cowboys at Eagles game will now be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.
Before the season the NFC East was projected by most to be a two-horse race between the Eagles and Cowboys.
Philadelphia has done its part with a 12-3 record coming into Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field, albeit coming off its first loss in nearly three months, a 36-33 heartbreaker to Washington thanks to a late touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Jamison Crowder with six seconds remaining.
The Cowboys, who had three consecutive 12-win seasons coming into 2024, have regressed to a 7-8 record with two games to play. Meanwhile, the East did end up as a two-team race with the Commanders (10-5) taking Dallas' spot in the top half of the division behind their superstar rookie quarterback Daniels, the presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year.
A win over the Cowboys would clinch the NFC East for the Eagles, along with the No. 2 seed in the conference.
The most likely No. 1 seed is either Detroit or Minnesota, who are tied atop the North, with dueling 13-2 records. The Lions currently have the advantage by handing the Vikings one of their two losses earlier this season. The rematch between those two heavyweights takes place in Week 18 at Ford Field so if the Vikings win out they would be the No. 1 seed.
The Eagles' slim path to the No. 1 seed starts with winning out against the Cowboys and in Week 18 against the moribund New York Giants which isn't the tallest task. The problem is that Philadelphia also needs the Lions to lose at San Francisco in Week 17 and the Packers to top the Vikings in Minneapolis. Philadelphia would then need Minnesota to beat Detroit in Week 18.
MORE NFL: On Second Watch: Eagles Handled First Loss In Three Months The Right Way