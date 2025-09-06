Eagles-Cowboys: Upon Further Review...
PHILADELPHIA - Upon further review from Thursday’s Eagle opener…
Play of the game. With all due respect to Dotson’s terrific catch and rookie Jihaad Campbell’s forced fumble from Miles Sanders, it has to be Zach Baun running down Sanders from behind when it looked like Sanders was about to hit a home run and score a 60-yard touchdown. Baun got up to Sanders and tackled him at the 11. A handful of plays later came Campbell’s forced fumble.
That play turned the game. A touchdown or field goal there might have changed the outcome.
“Running to the ball like we do in practice all the time, and that’s kind of the name of my game, is hustle,” said the linebacker. “I’ve done it in my past. I do a lot of conditioning, so when I’m in that position, whether it’s the 16th play of the drive, fifth play of the drive, I’m able to do stuff like that.”
Eagles' Surprise Performer In Win
Surprise performer. It has to be Jahan Dotson. With the Cowboys concentrating on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles’ third receiver broke loose for a game-changing 51-yard catch that led to an Eagles touchdown and their first lead of the game at 21-17 in the first half.
“He ran a great route, showed and had an opportunity to make a play,” said QB Jalen Hurts. “I don't know that he even saw the ball, but he did a great job of tracking it very late. Great connection there.”
Dotson finished with three catches for 59 yards.
“That is such a huge ability to have when you have the other guys that they're keying on, and then Jahan comes in and makes the plays that he does,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Again, I know the story will be A.J. only got one target until the fourth quarter, but how about Jahan Dotson, who played a heck of a game?”
Pass rush. The Eagles didn’t have a single sack, and Dak Prescott had too much time to throw on too many drop-backs. Jordan Davis should’ve had him once, but couldn't wrestle Prescott to the ground. The Eagles needed to do something, and they did, signing free agent Za’Darius Smith on Friday.
Smith, who turns 33 on Monday, might still have something left. He had nine sacks in 17 games split between Cleveland and Detroit.
Cornerbacks. The Eagles waived offensive lineman Kenyon Green on Saturday, opening a spot on the 53-man roster. That could signal a cornerback. Maybe somebody like Stephon Gilmore is on his way? Something has to be done to shore up the position.
Adoree Jackson got worked over, though he did have a pass break up against CeeDee Lamb that helped hold the Cowboys to a field goal on one drive. Jakorian Bennett might get more of a look and probably should, though he was called for pass interference on his first snap as an Eagle.
With the struggles going on, what does that say about Kelee Ringo, who was given every chance this summer to win that job, but could not do it?
