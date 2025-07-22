Eagles Crytal Ball: What Does It Show On Eve Of First Camp Practice?
Eagles training camp has arrived, so I looked into my crystal ball to see what I could see about some players during the early days of practice in the South Philly sweatbox…
Jalen Hurts. The quarterback typically pops up first in the crystal ball, and it sees the reigning Super Bowl LIX MVP continuing to be all business on the field.
Zack Baun. With team captains Bradnon Graham retired and Darius Slay off to Pittsburgh, the linebacker will be the leader of the defense, with an assist from safety Reed Blankenship.
Mac McWilliams. Don’t pay attention to the rookie cornerback’s low draft status – a fifth-rounder taken 145th overall. He shined at the Senior Bowl and the Eagles like players who do that. He will challenge for a slot starting job.
Whether he wins the job will depend heavily on how Kelee Ringo holds up at the corner spot, but Adoree Jackson seems ticketed for the Isaiah Rodgers role – a key reserve capable of filling in for anyone corner who gets hurt with the ability to play any other snaps the Eagles need from him.
If Ringo holds up fine, McWilliams will bide his time. If not, well then the crystal ball sees Cooper DeJean moving to outside cornerback and McWilliams starting in the slot.
Jihaad Campbell. The Eagles are careful with injuries, but they also want Campbell back as quickly as possible from shoulder surgery just four months ago. He will ramp up pretty quickly and participate early in all the drills. Perhaps as early as Monday, which would be Day 4 of camp (the Eagles practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, with off days on Friday and Sunday). A starter’s job at middle linebacker awaits, because…
Nakobe Dean. Can you say PUP? That’ where the linebacker’s season will begin.
Drew Mukuba. Keeping with the rookie theme, the team's final rookie signed just two days before report day, and Mukuba will line up with the first team and be the starter on Day 1 next to Blankenship. The crystal ball even shows Mukuba challenging for defensive rookie of the year, though the Giants’ Abdul Carter is the heavy favorite.
Dallas Goedert. The tight end will have a career season, and that will reveal itself in the early days of camp.
More NFL: First Eagles Player Makes Appearance On Recent NFL Top 100 List