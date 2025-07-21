First Eagles Player Makes Appearance On Recent NFL Top 100 List
Teammates Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson thought Jordan Mailata should have been named to his first Pro Bowl last year. The Eagles left tackle, however, did not go unrecognized after he was named second-team Associated Press All Pro following a superb season.
Maialta picked up another honor on Monday, just a day before having to report to training camp, when players across the league voted for the NFL’s top 100 players and he came in at No. 69 on the list.
He is the first Eagles player to appear on the list, and there should be plenty more still to come, including O-line mates Johnson, Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson.
This year, the NFL is releasing its Top 100 as a short-form countdown series, which includes just two players revealed each weekday (one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 11:00 a.m.) from the @NFL account on X and on NFL+.
The top 10 will be announced on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. That is just four days before the Eagles lift the lid on the season as Super Bowl champions, hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.
The NFC East was represented with the two picks released on Monday, with Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu coming in at No. 70.
Mailata played just 12 games last year due to injury, but in those 12 games covering 802 snaps, he allowed only one sack and 14 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus.
The left tackle from Australia, who was a raw seventh-round pick in 2018, was a key ingredient along with the rest of those on the offensive line in helping Saquon Barkley become just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards. Barkley went on to set the league record with 2,504 yards rushing between the regular season and playoffs.
