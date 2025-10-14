Blockbuster Eagles Mock Trade Sends Pro Bowl CB To Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense hasn't been nearly as dominant this season as they were last season. As a result, the Eagles have four close wins and two losses on the season.
Philadelphia clearly needs to add to the cornerback room on defense after losing a few players over the last year. The Eagles could pursue a trade in the coming weeks, but they must be willing to move some serious draft capital in a potential deal.
Heavy's Beth Mishler-Elmore recently put together a blockbuster trade idea that would send Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo, a 2026 second-round pick, and a conditional 2027 third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Mock trade sends Browns CB Denzel Ward to the Eagles
"We’re not saying trading for Ward would be cheap. He’s in the middle of the five-year, $100.5 million extension he signed in 2022, with $71.25 million guaranteed. The Browns restructured part of that deal this summer, which lowered his 2025 cap hit to $14.8 million — but it also increased the dead money they’d carry if he were traded," Mishler-Elmore wrote. "That means Cleveland would need a significant return — and Philadelphia would have to be willing to pay it.
"There are signs the Browns might at least listen. They’ve already shaken up their CBs room this month by trading Greg Newsome for Tyson Campbell, and they’ve shown no signs of being good at all this year. Ward isn’t on the trade block, per se — but he’s one of the few pieces who could net Cleveland a substantial return if they do decide to have a fire sale."
Adding Ward would be a huge move for the Eagles. It would help boost their defense after Za'Darius Smith's sudden retirement earlier this week. Ward would fill a role as one of the top defensive players on the team with the ability to shadow top wide receivers.
The Browns don't need to trade Ward, but if they can land a few solid draft picks and a young cornerback for him, the deal would make a lot of sense.
It's hard to tell if the Eagles would be willing to trade this much draft capital for Ward, but the fit certainly makes a lot of sense.
More NFL: AFC Contender Getting Buzz As Trade Suitor For Eagles' AJ Brown