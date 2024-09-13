Eagles Darius Slay Hoping To Join Exclusive Club, Will Falcons Kirk Cousins Help?
PHILADELPHIA – Cornerback Darius Slay is looking to join Club 30, as in 30 interceptions in a career now in its 12th season. He has two more to get.
Maybe one, or both, can happen Monday night when the Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons because Kirk Cousins is the quarterback. Three of Slay’s 28 career picks have come against him, including two when Cousins brought his former team, the Minnesota Vikings to town in Week 2.
“Come on, man, 30 is the milestone,” he said. “I’m trying to get over 30. You get in that 30 club, you’re special. I’m trying to get in that 30 club.”
Slay didn’t want to count his interceptions before they happen, though.
“I ain’t gonna jinx myself, but when that two (happens), I’m gonna try to get more than two,” he said. “Whatever the Lord blessed me with, I’m going to be thankful for. I’m always thankful right now to be able to play 12 years in this league. But I do want to get in that 30 club.”
Reminded that Cousins has thrown three to him already, Slay added: “I hope he makes it five.”
The player with the most interceptions currently still active is the Vikings’ Harrison Smith, who has 35 in his 13th NFL season.
Patrick Peterson has 36 but he is a free agent, so he doesn’t technically count as being an active player. Same thing with Marcus Peters (33) and Xavien Howard (29).
Take those three away and Slay is tied for sixth among active leaders with former Eagles safety Kevin Byard, now with the Chicago Bears. Perhaps Cousins will throw one his way and allow Slay to climb even higher.
In addition to the two he had with the Eagles two years ago, Slay’s other pick of Cousins came on Nov. 4, 2018, when he was still playing corner for the Detroit Lions.
“I remember getting him in Detroit with a nice fall off,” said Slay. “I’m smooth … I don’t play them a lot … He’s a great player, a great quarterback. I just made a couple of plays on the ball.
“It’s just playing ball. It’s just doing your assignment. He’s a guy that’s very detailed, so you just gotta out-detail the detail guy.”
We’ll see how the details shake out on Monday night.
