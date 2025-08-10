Eagles Day 11 Overreactions: Receivers Will Make For Some Tough Decisions
PHILADELPHIA – Howie Roseman gets credited for his ability to construct a roster – heck, three Super Bowl trips eight years, speaks to that. The Eagles general manager really did it this time at receiver.
He brought in a crop of talented pass-catchers that very well could be the deepest group of them in recent memory, and that doesn’t include two of the league’s best, AJ. Brown and DeVonta Smith. It’s going to make for some tough decisions when the roster is reduced to 53 players at the end of the month.
Every day in camp someone it seems stands out. It was undrafted free agent Taylor Morin’s turn on Saturday. The Wake Forest product made two excellent catches that ended the Day 11 of camp.
The first was a nice throw from Thompson-Robinson in the back of the end one. Drew Mukuba had good coverage, but Morin went high for it and somehow came down with both feet in bounds. It was a great display of body control.
The second was on the ensuing point after touchdown from the 2, when he gained inside leverage on newcomer Jakorian Bennett, and DTR fired the ball to him, and he caught in and scored the PAT.
With receivers in mind, here are some overreactions from Day 11 of camp:
Grand Marshall. Terrace Marshall, the second-round pick of the Panthers in 2021, was back after missing time with a knee injury, and he wasted little time showing that he shouldn’t be discounted from any conversation for a job when cuts are made. He made several nice grabs after getting separation.
Wilson shows up again. Big-bodied receiver Johnny Wilson showed up again two days after shining against the Bengals when he made a nice leaping catch over the middle on a throw from Jalen Hurts. It’s hard to imagine Hurts having the confidence to throw Wilson that ball last year.
Projection. My belief is the Eagles will keep six receivers. In addition to Brown, Smith, and Jahan Dotson, they will keep Wilson, Ainias Smith, and Darius Cooper. If anyone doesn’t it make it in case someone like Morin or Avery Williams does, Smith could be the odd man out.
What about this CB? There is some concern over the second cornerback position and rightfully so after a rough outing in the preseason opener for the two players vying for the spot – Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson. Frankly, one of the top five cornerbacks this summer has been Tariq Castro-Fields. The Penn State product competes every rep.
On Saturday, he made a bang-bang play to break up a pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Taylor Morin. He’s had his share of pass breakups all camp long.
The problem is the Eagles probably don’t see it the way I do, because he hasn’t taken a first-team rep that’s been noticed and his second-team reps are bountiful, either. It would be nice to see him more against Tanner McKee and maybe even Jalen Hurts.
On edge. Patrick Johnson showed up with some nice pass rushes on Saturday, after he made a nice interception against the Bengals, when he tipped the ball to himself and ran 20 yards with it to set the Eagles up for a touchdown. Last year, he should have made the team but was cut and picked up by the Giants. The Eagles can’t make that mistake again. They need to keep him.
More NFL: One Big Question Asked At Eagles Camp Appears Already Answered, Or Does It?