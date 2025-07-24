Eagles' Day 2 Training Camp Observations: QB1 Stays Sharp, And A Safety Dance
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles picked things up a bit on Day 2 of training camp with a 90-minute “green” session.
The first-team offense continued to look sharp, with the football rarely hitting the ground when Jalen Hurts was leading things. Unofficially, there were only two incompletions, and one was a drop by second-year running back Will Shipley on a low throw to the flat.
The give-and-take to that was evident in few attempts down the field, with the biggest play being a 15- or 20-yard touch pass to Dallas Goedert in layered coverage.
Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. looked like he had an opportunity to make a play on the football, but tracked it poorly. Goedert got the best of Trotter a few times Wednesday, and that aspect of the game will be the toughest part for the second-year linebacker.
The most dynamic play of the morning was rookie Kyle McCord hitting speedster Danny Gray in stride on a crossing route that went for about 20 yards.
MASH UNIT - The injury update was the same as Day 1 with All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) and trade pickup Kenyon Green (knee) again sitting out, while Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (back surgery) and first-round pick Jihaad Campbell (labrum surgery) remain limited.
Although Carter isn’t practicing, he’s staying engaged. After each 11-on-11 series, the defense ends it by running to its own end zone before returning to the sideline. Carter was running onto the field during those runs with his teammates.
NO COMPETITION - Thoughts of a stiff competition at right guard aren’t unfolding with Tyler Syeen taking every first-team rep and veteran Matt Pryor handling the second-team snaps.
SAFETY DANCE - On the other hand, Vic Fangio is rolling through things at safety opposite Reed Blankenship. The only standard has been Blankenship and Cooper DeJean together in base defensive looks. Sydney Brown and rookie Drew Mukuba continued to get first-team reps in the nickel. Tristin McCollum and Andre Sam’ were added to that list Wednesday as Fangio and Christian Parker rotated liberally.
KICKOFF RETURNS - A day after Avery Williams didn’t get any reps as a punt returner, he was first up as a kickoff returner, an indication that the Eagles are likely to keep those roles split.
Also taking reps were Shipley, Gray, Keilan Robinson, Ainias Smith, Giles Jackson, Taylor Morin, A.J. Dillon, and ShunDerrick Powell. Of that group Smith, Morin, and Jackson also got work on Tuesday on punt returns.
Later in practice the Eagles worked on their kickoff coverage and newly minted fullback Ben VanSumeren led the coverage units.
BRACKETING - The Eagles worked a drill with the receivers in which an underneath defender bracketed them with another over the top. The most interesting rep was A.J. Brown handfighting with “All-Pro Coop,” the designation the star receiving bestowed upon DeJean yesterday. The bracketing defender on the back end was McCollum.
RINGO VS. JACKSON - Both Kelee Ringo and Adoree’ Jackson got plenty of first-team reps at right cornerback, and each is cross-training on the other side as well in a competition that could move deep into the summer.
JIHAAD CAMPBELL UPDATE - Vic Fangio joked that the “training staff likes to understate and overachieve” when talking about his spring perception that Campbell wouldn’t be practicing until August.
The rookie was out there again on a pitch count with fellow second-team rookie Smael Mondon. The lone downgrade was when a speedy receiver again got matched up in coverage with Campbell on a drag route, and this time Jahan Dotson was able to turn it into a mismatch.
THE TIGHT ENDS - There has been no indication early that Grant Calcaterra is in danger of losing the TE2 job to prove-it free agent signings Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson. The most impressive down-roster TE play on Wednesday came when McCord hit Cameron Latu on a timing route over the middle.
SLIM JORDAN - Much has been made about the slimmed-down Jordan Davis, and the veteran nose tackle confirmed he’s down 26 pounds from last year.
