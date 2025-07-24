Eagles' Saquon Barkley On Young Back: 'He Keeps Me Young'
PHILADELPHIA – As long as Saquon Barkley is healthy, there is never going to be much consternation about the RB2 role in Philadelphia, but the job is open after the Super Bowl-tested Kenny Gainwell, a favorite of head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts, crossed the Keystone State for Pittsburgh in free agency.
The odds-on-favorite to step in for Gainwell is 2024 fourth-round pick Will Shipley, who mimics Gainwell’s skill set as a well-rounded back who can run and catch the football effectively.
If anything, Shipley has a little bit more of a burst than Gainwell, although the latter has grown to be a better pass protector, so there will be a little give and take.
Barkley, though, is very confident in Shipley’s ability to handle an increased role.
"I don't think maybe. I think he definitely can,” Barkley said when asked if the second-year back was ready to handle Gainwell’s old job description. “He's a really good back. Great hands, great feet, can run routes.”
However, what really sets Shipley apart is his football IQ, according to Barkley.
“Smart, he always was smart,” the All-Pro said. “I hate to say this, but he's probably the smartest back in the room. It kinda pisses me off how smart he is.”
At 28 and on a Hall of Fame trajectory, Barkley is also looking for a supporting cast that pushes him.
"He keeps me young, I guess you can say,” Barkley said. “You gotta always find somebody to go out there and compete with. Whether it's in OTAs, drills, you want guys to go out and perform at a high level -- and that's what he does.”
On Wendesay, veteran back A.J. Dillon seemed to get a little more work that Shipley but both figure to be in the mix to supplement Barkley depending on the situation.
Shipley may shape up as the better change-of-pace option while the bigger and more physical Dillon might be the volume choice if the carries need to pile up.
