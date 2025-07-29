Eagles Day 5 Training Camp Observations: Pads, Heat, And A Thud
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles didn’t shy away from the scorching temperatures in the Delaware Valley on Tuesday, practicing nearly two hours in full pads with early-morning temperatures that soared past 90 with a real feel of close to 95 degrees when Philadelphia finished what was a heavy red-sone practice.
The Eagles did adjust by moving up the practice an hour and persevering with the end-game idea of conditioning and fighting through fatigue.
The first noticeable injury of the camp came on a running play off the left side when receiver Terrace Marshall was rolled up from what looked like friendly fire. He was helped off and taken to the injury tent before going inside.
The former LSU star and second-round pick of Carolina had been having a good camp and making a push for a roster spot.
In recent days, the 6-foot-4 Elijah Cooks, has been opening eyes at WR and had the offensive play of the day by leaping at the back line of the end zone on a post route to haul in a Tanner McKee pass for a touchdown.
NFL officials are in town this week at the NovaCare Complex, and there was plenty of yellow for the offense with at least three pre-snap penalties, an illegal hands to the face penalty, and a holding call that brought back a nice Will Shipley run.
Coming into the practice, the Eagles were a little more banged-up after edge defender Nolan Smith suffered a concussion on Monday, and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun sat out with a back contusion.
Receiver DeVonta Smith (back tightness) sat out for a second consecutive day, as did WR Danny Gray and rookie safety Drew Mukuba (shoulder).
Second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) remained limited to individual drills, while Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (back), and first-round LB Jihaad Campbell (shoulder) remain on rep counts but are practicing. Rookie LB Smael Mondon returned after missing Monday with an illness but was limited.
PLAY OF THE DAY - The defensive play of the day came late in the practice when Tanner McKee hit a streaking Darius Cooper in the middle of the field during situational work before Tristin McCollum landed a thud that knocked the football loose.
DRILLING DOWN - The Eagles spent extended time, about 35 minutes, on stretching and individual work in an attempt of “doing ordinary better,” as head coach Nick Sirianni mentioned on Monday.
SOME KIND OF HELP - Talk about some star power. Eagles’ offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was given the PFWA’s Dr. Z Award for lifetime achievement as an NFL assistant coach. Regarded as one of the best OL coaches in history, not only does Stoutland have his assistant Greg Austin, at the ready, but Joe Douglas, who is back in Philadelphia after a stint as the New York Jets GM, likes to help with the OL each day and future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce was on the field helping out.
Douglas also caught up with fellow former GM Mike Mayock, who was visiting camp.
NO NOLAN - With Smith down, Josh Uche got most of the first-team reps as an overhang player from the left side with Patrick Johnson also mixing in for a few. Ochaun Mathis also bumps up to more second-team reps and got caught in coverage on a nice McKee pass to Will Shipley.
CROSS-CROSS - The Eagles’ defense started with Kelee Ringo at left cornerback and Quinyon Mitchell on the right side. When Mitchell came over to LCB, it was Adoree’ Jackson at RCB.
Ringo still got plenty of reps on the right side as well but it is interesting how the back and forth has started to grow pretty significantly.
FIRST-TEAM JIHAAD - With Baun sitting out, Campbell got his first practice “start” at WIL LB, next to Mike LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. However, Campbell’s reps are still being limited due to March labrum surgery, which enabled Mondon to get some first-team reps for the first time as well.
RB PASS PRO - One of the most intriguing periods was the backs against the inside linebackers in pass protection. Undrafted rookie Montrell Johnson Jr. held up well on reps against Mondon and Lance Dixon. He also did OK against Campbell, who seemed to be favoring his shoulder a bit after a Johnson rep but shook it off.
Trotter and Ben VanSumeren had a heavyweight battle, with the former persevering through a poor technique rep by BVS. Later, VanSumeren corrected it and stoned Trotter, throwing him to the ground. For a moment, it felt like the first fight of camp would break out, but cooler heads prevailed.
Other highlights were Keilan Robinson being forced to hold the ultra-quick Campbell.
Shipley was overwhelmed by Dallas Gant, and Mondon unveiled a nice swim move to blow by A.J. Dillon. Pass protection could be the issue with Shipley elevating to the RB2 role.
INSIDE ZONE AND OFF SCHEDULE: The Eagles’ best red-zone plays remain the running game, whether it's inside or outside zone or off-schedule runs by Jalen Hurts, breaking down the defense. On one occasion, when Saquon Barkley reached the end zone on the right side, Lane Johnson yelled “that motherF@#$er’s in” in front of Trotter and Cooper DeJean.
DTR: After a slow start in the spring and the early days of camp, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has picked things up and is throwing the ball more decisively, including an angle route to undrafted rookie RB ShunDerrick Powell for a touchdown.