Eagles Make Several Roster Moves Ahead Of Clash Vs. Saints
The Eagles announced their practice squad elevations for Week 3, and like last week, Parris Campbell was one of those summoned for Sunday’s game in New Orleans.
The Eagles needed to fortify their receiving corps with A.J. Brown out with a hamstring injury for the second straight week. Campbell played 15 snaps in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons but wasn’t targeted. Perhaps with more time to prepare knowing that Brown is out, the Eagles could find more of a role for Campbell.
The second elevation went to tight end Jack Stoll. It is Stoll’s first elevation. The Eagles went with E.J. Jenkins the previous two weeks.
Stoll is probably more immersed in the offense after joining the team’s practice squad after he was released by the New York Giants at the end of training camp.
The Eagles have to add a tight end every week since they kept just two on the active roster – Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra.
Jenkins has already used up two of the three elevations the NFL allows. Eventually, the Eagles may need to add a third tight end to the 53-man roster.
Last week, they ran into a bind when they had to add a receiver, a tight end, and a backup center from the practice squad. Since the NFL only allows two players to be elevated weekly, the Eagles had to make a roster move.
They ended up releasing linebacker Patrick Johnson, who was claimed by the New York Giants, to make room for Gates on the 53.
As for Stoll, he played in 50 games for the Eagles, with 26 starts, after he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska following the 2021 draft. He made 20 catches for 183 yards during his three years in Philly but is still searching for his first career touchdown catch.
