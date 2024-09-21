Eagles Today

Eagles Make Several Roster Moves Ahead Of Clash Vs. Saints

The Eagles elevated two players from the practice squad, and one is being added for the first time this season.

Ed Kracz

Parris Campbell goes through a drill during the final day of the Philadelphia Eagles' mandatory minicamp on June 6, 2024
Parris Campbell goes through a drill during the final day of the Philadelphia Eagles' mandatory minicamp on June 6, 2024 / By Ed Kracz
In this story:

The Eagles announced their practice squad elevations for Week 3, and like last week, Parris Campbell was one of those summoned for Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

The Eagles needed to fortify their receiving corps with A.J. Brown out with a hamstring injury for the second straight week. Campbell played 15 snaps in the loss to the Atlanta Falcons but wasn’t targeted. Perhaps with more time to prepare knowing that Brown is out, the Eagles could find more of a role for Campbell.

The second elevation went to tight end Jack Stoll. It is Stoll’s first elevation. The Eagles went with E.J. Jenkins the previous two weeks.

Stoll is probably more immersed in the offense after joining the team’s practice squad after he was released by the New York Giants at the end of training camp.

The Eagles have to add a tight end every week since they kept just two on the active roster – Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra.

Jenkins has already used up two of the three elevations the NFL allows. Eventually, the Eagles may need to add a third tight end to the 53-man roster.

Last week, they ran into a bind when they had to add a receiver, a tight end, and a backup center from the practice squad. Since the NFL only allows two players to be elevated weekly, the Eagles had to make a roster move.

They ended up releasing linebacker Patrick Johnson, who was claimed by the New York Giants, to make room for Gates on the 53.

As for Stoll, he played in 50 games for the Eagles, with 26 starts, after he signed as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska following the 2021 draft. He made 20 catches for 183 yards during his three years in Philly but is still searching for his first career touchdown catch.

More NFL: Eagles Athletic Punter Getting His Kicks - Just In Case An Emergency Arises

Published
Ed Kracz

ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News