Eagles DB Signing With Broncos After 1 Year Philly
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is signing with the Denver Broncos.
Denver announced on Wednesday that it is signing former Eagles defensive back A.J. Woods to the practice squad.
"The Broncos have officially added to their 53-man roster," team reporter Aric DiLalla shared. "Denver promoted fullback Adam Prentice from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Wednesday.
The former Eagle is on the move
"The Broncos had an open spot on their 53-man roster and are not required to make a corresponding move. Denver also signed defensive back A.J. Woods to the practice squad. Prentice was elevated for each of the Broncos' first three games and needed to be signed to the active roster to continue to play for Denver this season."
Woods may not be a household name at this point in his career, but he spent the 2024 season with the Eagles on their practice squad. He signed with the Eagles about a year ago in September of 2024 and spent the season on the practice squad and then signed a reserve/future deal after the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for him, he was a part of the Eagles' final cuts before the 2025 season began.
He didn't play in a regular season game for the Eagles, but spending time on the practice squad does entitle him to a Super Bowl ring, if you were wondering. This isn't a big-time move or anything of that nature, but it's a former member of the Eagles getting another opportunity elsewhere after things didn't work out in Philadelphia.
Woods is still young. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and spent some time with the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason. Things didn't work out and then he joined the Eagles in the fall last year. Now, he's technically a champion.
The Eagles will see the Broncos soon. Philadelphia is facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 action and then will follow up with a Week 5 showdown against the Broncos at home at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Oct. 5th.