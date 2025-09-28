Eagles DE Exits Game After Suffering Apparent Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as of writing but already have goten some good news.
As of writing, the Eagles are ahead of the Buccaneers, 21-3. There's still over a whole half of football left to be played. We'll see how the game plays out, but we do know that the Eagles won't be at full strength for the rest of the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared that Ogbo Okoronkwo has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to a triceps injury.
"Eagles DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (triceps) had already been ruled out vs. the Buccaneers," Rapoport said.
The Eagles confirmed the news.
"Injury Update: DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (triceps) is out," the Eagles announced.
Okoronkwo signed with the Eagles back in July. The Eagles' Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers actually was the first game that Okoronkwo was active this season. He's in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and the Cleveland Browns before joining the Eagles. Okoronkwo is a Super Bowl champion as a member of the Rams.
The Eagles' depth is being tested right now. Fellow linebacker Azeez Ojulari was listed as an inactive this week. As of writing, it's not sure how long Okoronkwo will be out. But, the fact that he was quickly ruled out isn't a great sign. As more information is provided following the game, we will have you covered.
The Eagles and Buccaneers are duking it out at Raymond James Stadium in very difficult conditions. For the second half of the game, the Eagles will have a little less depth, but should still have enough to improve to 4-0. Last year, Okoronkwo appeared in 16 games for the Browns and started five games. Now, we wait to find out more if he will return for the Eagles in the near future after the action.
