Eagles-Buccaneers Inactives Open Door For 23-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles are just about to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will do so without the services of one of their defensive starters.
Philadelphia announced its inactives on Sunday afternoon. Five players were listed as inactive, including starting corner Adoree' Jackson along with newly-added Xavier Gipson, quarterback Sam Howell, offensive lineman Drew Kendall, and linebacker Azeez Ojulari.
"The Eagles will be without starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who is inactive with a groin injury. Here is the full list of Eagles inactives: WR Xavier Gipson | 87, QB Sam Howell (3rd QB) | 14, CB Adoree' Jackson | 8, C/G Drew Kendall | 66, and OLB Azeez Ojulari | 13," the Eagles announced. "With Jackson sidelined, Kelee Ringo is expected to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Ringo has played exclusively on special team this season but has 311 defense snaps in his NFL career.
The Eagles have a tough matchup ahead
"Backup quarterback Tanner McKee is active for the first time this season after missing the first three games with a right thumb injury. Sam Howell will serve as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback. Running back Will Shipley returns to action after missing the past two games with an oblique injury. He practiced fully all week."
The cornerback room has been talked about a lot recently. With Jackson out, that opens the door for Kelee Ringo to get a big opportunity. Ringo and Jackson were in the mix for the starting job heading into 2025. Jackson won the starting job, but with him out, that opens the door for Ringo's best opportunity of the season. Jackson warmed up on Sunday, but clearly isn't ready to go.
The fact that Tanner McKee and Will Shipley are active is interesting. McKee won't see action barring an injury to Jalen Hurts. But, the Eagles' running back room will be interesting with Saquon Barkley, AJ Dillon, Shipley, and Tank Bigsby all active. It's going to be a tough matchup. Losing Jackson makes things interesting at corner, but the Eagles should have enough firepower to duke it out with Tampa Bay.