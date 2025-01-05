Eagles Defender Changing Narrative, Beats Fletcher Cox To Pro Bowl
It wasn’t until Year 3 of his possible Hall of Fame career that Fletcher Cox made his first Pro Bowl. Jalen Carter did it in two. The defensive tackle stepped up big time after Cox retired following last season, leading a defense that is ranked first in the league heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
“Don’t forget we miss Fletch, but at the end of the day we have to move on,” said Carter. “There’s people that come in every day, every week, and we’ve been adjusting.”
Carter was last year’s runner-up for defensive rookie of the year. This year, he has been even better. He has more tackles (42), solo tackles (20), tackles for loss (12), and quarterback hits (16). His snap counts also went up. Way up. Carter played 563 (51 percent) as a rookie and 831 (84 percent) in his second season. He has six batted passes at the line of scrimmage after not getting any last year.
The only area that did not improve was sacks, where he had six last year compared to 4.5 this season. His hard work up front, though, opened sack opportunities for others.
His heavy workload will likely land him a seat on the bench in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants.
“It’s just beginning,” Carter said of the impact he is capable of making on a weekly basis. “As I say, I’m not perfect in anything I do right now. I still have a lot of stuff to work on. That’s just gonna come with the years of experience gathered up while I’m still here playing in the league.”
Carter is just 23. He should gather plenty of experience, Pro Bowls, and All-Pro selections in the years ahead.
Cox made six Pro Bowls in a row starting in 2015 and was a second-team All-Pro three times. He is considered one of the best, if not the very best, defensive tackle in team history. Carter may end up with that distinction. At the very least, is helping put to rest the notion that Howie Roseman can't draft defense.
Cox came in 2012 and was the only player drafted with Roseman in charge - or at least carried the GM title even though it was Andy Reid still very much the one calling the shots. So, whether Roseman gets any credit for drafting Cox or not, the bottom line is that the Eagles GM tried and tried to pick another defensive Pro Bowler since. 2012.
Josh Sweat broke that streak of Cox and only Cox making the Pro Bowl in 2021 when he was named a Pro Bowl alternate, replacing the 49ers’ Nick Bosa.
Carter could have Pro Bowl company in future years, with Quinyon Mitchell and Copper DeJean looking like future Pro Bowlers and All-Pros. Mitchell is a first alternate to this year’s Pro Bowl, so if the Eagles aren’t in the Super Bowl, there’s a chance he could be elevated to the NFL’s version of an all-star game.
Others, such as Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt could develop into such players. Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis, and Sydney Brown could also get to that level someday.
For now, it’s Carter’s turn. He is certainly living up to the billing of being a top 10 player taken in the 2023 draft (ninth overall) and is soaking up knowledge along the way.
The other two defensive tackles in the Pro Bowl with him are two of the game’s best – the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and the Buccaneers’ Vita Vea.
“I told to Vita Vea before we played them and I talked to Dexter after we played them,” said Carter. “They gave me a little bit of knowledge, told me to keep going, and they all motivated me. Then just for me to have my name with those guys, I’ve been watching them before I got in the league, is awesome.”
Carter also seems to have his priorities in order.
“I’m still trying to get that Super Bowl,” he said. “Pro Bowl is cool, defensive player of the year, all that is cool but at the end of the day the goal is to get a Super Bowl.”
