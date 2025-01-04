Eagles-Giants Preview: Players To Watch With Final Score Prediction And More
It’s easy call this game meaningless, but to those who will strap on their helmets and shoulder pads, it’s not meaningless at all.
For many of the Eagles (13-3) who will suit up in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the visiting New York Giants (3-13) at 1 p.m., it’s a chance to play football regardless of the stakes and show the front office that they belong on this roster next season or perhaps influence another of the 31 teams that they are worth signing to their roster.
The Eagles are locked into the No. 2 seed for the start of next weekend’s wildcard playoff round and Sunday is merely a formality, albeit one they will try to win with their depth.
Here’s more:
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tanner McKee. The third-string quarterback that some Eagles fans think should be the top backup – ahead of Kenny Pickett – will make the first start of his NFL career. He looked good in back-to-back summer preseason games and again last week in limited action, but he will be playing with a backup offensive line, running backs, and receivers. If he finds a way to elevate them and win this game, then maybe he should be viewed as the No. 2 behind Hurts, and the Eagles look to trade Pickett in the offseason.
Will Shipley. With the Eagles opting not to elevate running back Ty Davis-Price from the practice squad, the rookie running back is likely out of concussion protocol and ready to get a bulk of the carries. A solid performance could play a hand in the Eagles' decision to keep Kenny Gainwell after Gainwell’s contract expires in the offseason.
Johnny Wilson and Jahan Dotson. The two receivers have toiled in the prodigious shadows of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but should be Pickett’s top targets.
Dallas Goedert. The right end was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, which could indicate he will see some snaps to shake off the rest of his four-game layoff to get him ready for the postseason.
Jeremiah Trotter. Yet another rookie, like Shipley and Wilson, who should be an interesting watch to see how the linebacker has developed over the course of his first season.
Sydney Brown. The second-year safety has been hampered by injury and a late start to his season while he rehabbed a torn ACL suffered in last year’s regular-season finale against the Giants. He should see plenty of time next to Tristin McCollum and might split time with Avonte Maddox.
THINGS TO KNOW
-With three yards and one rushing touchdown, the Eagles would become the second team in NFL history to rush for more than 3,000 yards and 30-plus touchdowns, joining the 1978 Patriots.
-The Eagles are 35 points away from setting a single-season team record (478).
-An Eagles would win would be their 14th, which would tie the team record for most wins in a season set in 2022. The common denominator between the two seasons is head coach Nick Sirianni.
PREDICTION
The Giants probably wouldn’t mind losing to help their draft position while the Eagles backups should be motivated to put their best feet forward. The Eagles' depth has been rock-solid all season, so nothing changes here.
EAGLES 22, GIANTS 17
Regular season record: 9-7
