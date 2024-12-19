Eagles Defense Flying High As It Prepares For Week 16 Rematch Vs. Commanders
This Eagles defense has smothered teams all season long, with the 27-13 win over the Steelers being the latest example.
Held without a first down until about nine minutes to go in the second quarter, it never got much better for Pittsburgh, which ended up running just 41 offensive plays last Sunday. That’s the fewest for any team in a game in the NFL all season. And it’s the fewest against the Eagles since the Broncos ran 40 in 1992 in a 30-0 Eagles win.
Hall of Famer John Elway was at the controls in that game and he didn’t do much, throwing for just 59 yards. He was picked off by Otis Smith and Clyde Simmons had 1.5 sacks. Randall Cunningham was on the other side and he threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns, two to Calvin Williams, the other to Fred Barnett.
This time around, another likely Hall of Fame quarterback, Russell Wilson, didn’t do much, either, collecting just 128 passing yards.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio understated exactly how well this defense has been playing since the Week 5 bye.
“We're just playing well,” he said earlier in the week. “I think all the guys have pride in their own performance, pride in the entire unit's performance. You know, they're playing well.”
Well?
A defense that is top 10 in six key categories feels better than well.
The numbers look like this:
-First in total defense allowing 275.6 yards per game
-First in pass defense allowing 173.4 yards per game
-Tied for first in points surrendered per game at 17.6 per game. It has gone six straight games not allowing anything over 20 points. The Commanders scored 18 in their first matchup on Nov. 14
-Second in third-down defense allowing a 34.1 percent success rate
-Fourth in red-zone defense allowing a 48.8 percent success rate
“It's not good when you're in the red zone,” said Fangio. “That's a problem. But it is a problem for the offense, too, in that the field is shortened, and the end line becomes the 12th defender, so it's harder for them down there, too. I think you just have to get comfortable playing in the red zone and how the game changes there.”
-Seventh in run defense allowing 102.2 yards per game
Linebacker Zack Baun leads the way with 133 tackles, which are the third-most in the NFL behind the Colts’ Zaire Franklin (144) and the Cardinals’ Budda Baker (142). Baun is the first linebacker to have 125-plus tackles, four-plus forced fumbles (4), three-plus sacks (3.5), and two takeaways in a season since the Colts’ Shaquille Leonard did it in 2018.
“A pat on the back and our hard work and dedication to this,” said Baun. “We put so much work in. Guys are having phenomenal years all over this defense from up front to the back end, all in between. Just the work we put in. It's cool being at the top but we gotta keep it at the top.”
