Eagles Defensive Plan: Is All-Pro Addition Coming?
The Philadelphia Eagles wrapped up the National Football League Draft with 10 selections and have gotten pretty much nothing but praise since.
Are the Eagles done making additions now, though? The Eagles have just over $22 million in cap space right now before accounting for rookie deals, per Over The Cap. It's going to be interesting to see how the Eagles handle the rest of the offseason now. The Eagles need to sign the rookies and then there have been questions about tight end Dallas Goedert. Right now, he's still with the team despite trade rumors.
Another guy who has been talked about is someone who isn't a member of the organization or ever has been. Four-time All-Pro safety Justin Simmons is available in free agency and has made it clear throughout the offseason that he is interested in joining the Eagles.
But, the Eagles went out and drafted Texas safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Philadelphia has a hole at safety with CJ Gardner-Johnson traded away. The Eagles had safety question marks before the trade and now have a rookie in Mukuba who could play a big role quickly. But, do the Eagles want to role with a rookie at an important position in 2025? They did this last year with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and that worked out well.
The NFL Draft is behind us and Simmons is an enticing option still, but do the Eagles think so?