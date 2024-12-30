Eagles Depth Shines Again, This Time At Linebacker
PHILADELPHIA – C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the defensive star, with two interceptions, including a pick-6 for the safety’s first career touchdown, during the Eagles’ 41-7 wipeout of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Perhaps the next standout was a backup linebacker. That would be Oren Burks. There had to be some concern when Nakobe Dean popped up as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report. Sure enough, Dean was ruled out 90 minutes before kickoff.
Burks showed once again why the Eagles may have the league’s best roster – because their backups don’t allow for any slippage when called upon.
To wit:
-Offensive lineman Fred Johnson filled in when Jordan Mailata went on injured reserve earlier this year.
-Tight end Grant Calcaterra has done an admirable job filling in for Dallas Goedert, who is on IR and, earlier this year, missed three games.
-Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers stepped up when Darius Slay missed two games.
-Quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee were able to tag-team Sunday’s win to clinch the NFC East with Jalen Hurts out with a concussion.
Burks joins the list.
The veteran linebacker played a team-high 51 snaps and led the team in tackles with eight. He also forced a fumble from Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson that set up the Eagles in Dallas territory that they cashed into a field goal for a 17-7 lead.
“I’ve just been waiting for my opportunity throughout the year,” said Burks. “I’ve been extremely healthy and Nakobe and Zack (Baun) have been playing at a high level. I’m just blessed to be a part of something that’s bigger than myself. Just a great team, a great linebacker room. I really enjoy playing with these guys. We’re looking for something bigger than this than just the NFC East.”
Team success sems to follow Burks around like a puppy. This is his seventh year in the league and he has been a part of six division championships. He’s already played in four NFC Championship Games, two with the Green Bay Packers and two more with the San Francisco 49ers, for whom he also played in last year’s Super Bowl.
“I think Oren played a helluva game for Nakobe, but for us, practicing with him all the time, we’re not surprised,” said right tackle Lane Johnson. “Oren’s a rangy guy, got some speed, very smart, great teammate.”
Burks and rookie Jeremiah Trotter rotated in early in the game, but that had been the plan going into it.
“We haven’t got a ton of reps this season, so for a young guy like that he comes in and plays really well,’ said Burks. “I’ve been really impressed with him the way he’s handled himself as a pro. He’s going to have a long successful career, so I was excited to see him get out there was well.”
While Trotter was taking his turn in the early rotation, Burks stood close to the sideline watching the rookie’s play.
“I feel like that’s the culture that we’ve built in our linebacker room, just pouring into each other,” said Burks. “Anything, coming off the field, if you see any tips or help coach up the next guy, we just want to see each other be successful, make plays, and stay healthy. That builds a culture that wins games in the long run.”
Perhaps that kind of mindset is why team success follows Burks.
