Jalen Hurts Made Eagles History In Thrilling Win Vs. Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles passing offense has been criticized all season to this point, but it really showed what it can do on Sunday afternoon against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense.
The running game wasn't explosive. Saquon Barkley had 44 yards on 18 carries. Tank Bigsby chipped in 11 yards on one carry. The fact that the running game wasn't working didn't hurt the Eagles, though. Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and AJ Brown carried the load. Hurts went 19-of-23 passing for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Smith had nine receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. Brown had four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Clearly, the passing offense was clicking and Hurts actually made a bit of Eagles history in the process.
"Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith have played together for five years in the NFL, but in Sunday's win over the Vikings, they each posted career games while making history along the way," Eagles team reporter Matt Ryan said. "Hurts became just the third Eagles quarterback ever to have a perfect passer rating, joining Donovan McNabb (2007) and Nick Foles (2013). Smith had the most receiving yards in a game by any NFL player this season, grabbing nine passes for a career-high 183 yards and a touchdown."
Jalen Hurts' numbers will surprise you
It's pretty insane to ever see a quarterback compile a perfect 158.3 passer rating in a game. Clearly, it's rare as just two other Eagles quarterbacks have reached the feat. Hurts specifically has gotten some flak for the passing offense, so this is a perfect response.
The Eagles are now 5-2 on the season and Hurts' numbers actually look pretty insane at this point, especially when you take into account all of the negative buzz. He has gone 136-for-195 passing (69.7 percent) for 1,498 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. His 69.7 percent completion percentage would be a new career-best if the season ended today. He also has improved from 193.5 passing yards per game last year, to 214 per game this year. Hurts has three straight games with at least 280 passing yards under his belt as well.
On top of all of this, he has been good in the running game as well with 185 yards and five rushing touchdowns.
If he can keep playing like this, the Eagles are going to win a lot of games and he will get some buzz for some hardware later on in the season.