Eagles' Difference-Making Stars Return to Practice
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring on Sept. 13 during a practice session in advance of Philadelphia’s Week 2 loss to Atlanta.
In the short portion of Friday’s practice open to reporters Brown was seen stretching and was also lining up for individual drills as reporters were ushered out.
The Eagles’ official status report will be released for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay on Friday afternoon.
Also spotted at practice with his helmet was All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, who remains in the league’s concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the Week 3 win over New Orleans.
The return to practice would highlight that Johnson is just one step away from full clearance, a positive sign that he is on track to play Sunday against the Bucs.
The news isn’t as good on WR DeVonta Smith, who also suffered a concussion against the Saints. Smith was absent for the third straight day of practice and will likely be ruled out of Sunday’s game later this afternoon.
The Eagles currently only have two fully healthy receivers on the 53-man roster – Jahan Dotson and rookie Johnny Wilson – after the team also lost Britain Covey in the Saints game with a shoulder injury.
With or without Brown the Eagles could elevate two WRs from the practice squad, most likely Parris Campbell and John Ross.
