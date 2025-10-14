Eagles Dive Into Long List Of Offensive Woes During Mini-Bye
PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni isn’t Harry Potter. The Eagles head coach simply cannot wave a magic wand and turn an offense that has been as unsightly as Lord Voldemort into something magnificent over this four-day break between losing to the Giants on Thursday and returning to work on Monday.
There just seems to be too much to fix and not enough days to fix everything, especially on offense, where…
-The Eagles have been outgained in all six games this year and are -410 in total yards.
-Their point differential is -1.
-They were 1-for-9 on third downs against the Giants.
-They have lost the time of possession battle in three straight games.
-Saquon Barkley has yet to have a 100-yard rushing game after securing 11 of them last year, and he has just 325 yards on the ground.
It’s a long list that could go on.
Eagles O Looking For Solutions
Four days were all Sirianni and his coaches had to strap on their tool belts and start hammering away in an effort to fix things.
“I think this weekend was good for us to be able to really dive into a lot of those things,” said Sirianni. “Obviously, you don't have the same amount of time that you have in a bye-week, but you treat it as a mini bye-week and it's also important that everyone gets a chance to rest and recover because when you're on a short week - coaches, players, everybody, you put yourself behind a little bit in all departments.”
It was a start. The Eagles full bye is still two games away – at the Vikings, followed by a home game rematch against the Giants.
We will see if anything changes when the Eagles go to Minnesota, site of their first Super Bowl championship back in 2018 when they beat the patriots, 41-33, on the Vikings’ home field, on Sunday.
Last year, it did seem as if Sirianni had a magic wand after the Eagles emerged from their Week 5 by and won 10 straight games. There was more to it than magic, though.
It begins with communication, and Siriani said offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo gave some thoughts on the offense.
“We have a lot of thoughts, a lot of things that we want to put into action,” said Sirianni, “…but I think when you look at it, just being more efficient on first and second down, because right now, we're not near our standard on third down. Well, why is that? Well, third-and-seven plus, -eight plus, it's going to be harder to convert than third-and-short.
“A lot of that is the efficiency. We looked at that. That's in the run game and in the pass game and coming up with solutions there. Again, not in this sport, do you ever want to get into a situation where it's blame. So, it's always about finding solutions. We feel like we did some of that, now we've got to go put it to work, and I'm excited about that opportunity.”
