Eagles Legend Shifts Blame Away From Kevin Patullo

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t making a change at offensive coordinator right now, and it sounds like former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb thinks that’s the right call

The six-time Pro Bowler joined 94WIP Sports Radio on Monday and came to Kevin Patullo's defense.

"I'll tell you this, to be honest with you," McNabb said. "I know everybody is coming down on Kevin Patullo and it's easy to point the finger at the offensive coordinator or the playcaller, but I think it's a little bit more than just the plays that he's not calling. I think so of the plays that he wants to call, he can't call it with this group. I don't think he fully trusts it with this group that we have...

"Think about this. In the first four games last year, we almost had this same feeling about Kellen Moore. And I said he needs to figure out an identity. Are you going to be a run-first football team, and play-action team, or are you going to throw first and then run? Because his resumé says that he's more of a pass-first kind of playcaller. And when he came to Philadelphia, it just so happened that he had (Saquon Barkley) fall in his lap, and an offensive line that didn't battle as much injury...We shifted it after I think Week 4 or Week 5. I don't think Kevin could do that because we can't block."

If you look at the offensive line right now, Lane Johnson is out and Cam Jurgens has missed time. Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen have also been beaten up throughout the season to this point.

All of the heat has been on Patullo, but this offense in general hasn't been able to operate as fans have become accustomed to in part because the offensive line hasn't been healthy. The Eagles had Mekhi Becton last season, but he's a member of the Los Angeles Chargers now. With the offensive line hurting, that leads to less space for Saquon Barkley in the running game. With less of a rushing attack, it makes it more difficult in the passing game to find openings as well.

If you break the offense down, that's arguably the biggest difference from last year, not the playcaller as much.

At this time, the Eagles aren't making a change. Head coach Nick Sirianni made that clear after the Chicago Bears game doubled down on Monday.

