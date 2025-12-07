What Eagles Reportedly Changed For Chargers Game

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been bashed left and right over the last few weeks.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has taken his fair share of heat, but head coach Nick Sirianni came to his defense this week and confirmed that he will remain in his role as the team's offensive playcaller.

Patullo talked about Sirianni's faith in him after the team made it clear he wasn't going anywhere.

The Eagles have made some changes

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"When you go back to when him and I got here together, we have a strong working relationship,” Patullo said earlier in the week. "I know he trusts me and I trust him. I think it goes back and forth to where he puts all of us as coaches in spots where we can be successful and that’s what’s important. It does say a lot. He knows that we’re going to do everything as a staff that we need to do to get the win and get the job done and continue to improve, so I think just him having confidence in all of us together really says a lot.”

There have been some changes this week, though. ESPN's Tim McManus reported that Sirianni has been more involved in the offensive preparations ahead of the team's Monday Night Football showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Coach Nick Sirianni has been more involved in the offensive preparations this week, according to team sources, as the Eagles look to bounce back Monday night at the Los Angeles Chargers," McManus wrote. "Sirianni has been more vocal in offensive meetings and has been presenting material alongside offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, sources said. According to one source, he has been addressing the group for longer than usual at the top of the meetings before ceding to Patullo, who continues to run them."

Since the bye week, the Eagles have gone 2-2. Over that stretch, the Eagles have averaged 15.5 points per game.

