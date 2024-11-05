Eagles, Dolphins Last-Second Proposal Lands Six-Time Pro Bowler In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have just a few hours until the 2024 National Football League trade deadline passes and therefore it's going to be a wild day.
There surely will be plenty of moves made across the league, and the Eagles definitely could get involved in a trade or two. It would be somewhat shocking to see a blockbuster deal get done for someone like Maxx Crosby, but smaller moves certainly should be on the table.
Philadelphia will be working the phones, and PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski suggested Miami Dolphins defensive end Calais Campbell as a fit.
"Campbell is 38 years old, but still productive," Kempski said. "He had 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2022 with Baltimore, 56 tackles and 6.5 sacks in 2023 with Atlanta, and he has 28 tackles and two sacks in 8 games with Miami so far in 2024. For what it's worth, PFF has Campbell graded as the 5th best defensive lineman in the (National Football League).
"The Eagles got a bit of a boost from the additions of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh about midway through the 2022 season, and Campbell could function in a similar capacity as a half-season/ playoff rental. Campbell is a versatile lineman who can play on the edge or on the interior, and the Eagles could use more depth at both spots. Estimated cost: I (don't know), a (five), with a (seven) coming back along with Campbell?"
Campbell is nearing the end of his career, but he is a six-time Pro Bowler who has a little left in the tank. He has been a superstar throughout his career and it certainly could make some sense to bring him to town to add another pass-rusher.
