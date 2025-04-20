Eagles Draft Candidates In Scenarios Involving Trades Up, Down or Staying Put
The Eagles will have options at pick 32 when the NFL Draft's first round begins Thursday. They can trade up, down, or stay put. Here’s a look at some candidates who could be targeted in each.
TRADE UP
Walter Nolen, defensive tackle, Mississippi. There’s a slight chance Nolen makes it to the Eagles' pick at 32, but he’s not going to be a stay-put candidate in this exercise. He was one of the final top 30 visits linked to the Eagles and, if they are comfortable with some of the red flags that have reportedly led to some teams removing him from their board, he could be their top target. NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah called him the “twitchiest” defensive tackle in the draft.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, edge, Boston College. One of the cleanest prospects in the draft in terms of production, effort, character, and leadership, the South Jersey product would be a great addition at a position that needs to be addressed. He visited with the Eagles.
Mykel Williams, edge, Georgia. He is one of a handful of players with wild swings in mock drafts, with some having him going in the top 15 and others in the mid-20. He’s from Georgia, so even though the Eagles didn’t have him in for top 30 visit, he can’t be ruled. He brings size to the edge (6-5, 260) that the Eagles don’t have after Josh Sweat (6-5, 255) left.
Nic Scourton, edge, Texas A&M. If it’s size the Eagles want, Scourton could be their pick. He is 6-3, 257 and has no concerns over maturity, character, and performance. He led the Aggies with 14 tackles for loss and had five sacks.
Malaki Starks, safety, Georgia. Another Georgia product - and he did have a top 30 visit with the Eagles - that could add up to taking a player who would bring versatility to Vic Fangio’s defense. Philly has never taken a safety in the first round. Aside from Kyle Hamilton, first-round safeties haven’t recently lived up to that lofty draft status.
STAY PUT
James Pearce, Jr., edge, Tennessee. If the edge rusher drops to 32, he makes a lot of sense. He’s 6-5, though at 245, he needs to gain some weight. Still, he can be productive in Year 1 after posting 17.5 sacks in his past two seasons combined at Tennessee. He was not one of the Eagles’ reported top 30 visits.
Trey Amos, cornerback, Mississippi. This is a position that can’t be overlooked after the secondary took some losses in free agency. Amos has great length and size (6-1, 195) and was one of the Eales’ top 30 visits. He played at three different colleges over five season but is still just 23. He was a top 30 visit.
Josh Conerly, offensive tackle, Oregon. Primarily a left tackle, Conerly can cross train at right tackle and develop into the team’s top swing reserve while learning from two of the best, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. He was a top 30 visit.
TRADE DOWN (34-42)
Donovan Jackson, offensive lineman, Ohio State. He’s played primarily left guard in his career, but showed he has ability to play tackle when he had to step in late last year when Josh Simmons got hurt. He was a top 30 visit.
Mason Taylor, tight end, LSU. There were no reported tight end visits in the top 30 process, but the Eagles figure to get one, and why not one considered near the top of the second tier, below Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland.
Tyleik Williams, defensive tackle, Ohio State. Known as a run stuffer at 6-3, 334 pounds, he could be a three-down player if he develops a pass-rush arsenal. He was a top 30 visit.
Josh Simmons, offensive tackle, Ohio State. A torn patellar tendon in his left knee cost him his final 10 games last year and could steer teams away from him. He was considered a sure-fire first-round pick, and may still go there, but if he doesn't, he would be a steal in this range. He did not have a reported top 30 visit.
