Eagles Draft Day Round 1: Vic Fangio May Have His Flat Defender
PHILADELPHIA -
The Skinny: The Eagles moved up one spot from No. 32 to 31 by giving up one of their four fifth-round selections (No. 164 overall) to select South Jersey native Jihaad Campbell.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound former Alabama star was regarded as the best off-ball linebacker in the class with solid coverage skills, but the Eagles see much more than that. Campbell's instincts in run support are still a work in progress, and this could be the Andrew Van Ginkel-like flat defender for Vic Fangio's defense, essentially a hybrid defender and versatile piece whose role could change depending on the week, opponent, and availability.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman revealed that Campbell was a top-10 player on the team's draft board, and the efforting to land him began at No. 22 overall when Philadelphia tried to move up with the Los Angeles Chargers.
You'll likely read a lot of Jerry Robinson stories in the coming days about this being the first off-ball LB taken in the first round by the Eagles since 1979, but it's clear that the Eagles see more of a defensive weapon for Fangio's defense.
"Vic does a tremendous job with getting guys who have pass rush ability to be versatile players like that," Roseman said. "I think what's really fun is that those guys who have that versatility who can
go out on the edge and get pressure as a rusher and he's got speed, he's got power as an edge rusher, he was trained as an edge rusher.
"And then, he's got the versatility to play off the ball and blitz from depth and play in space, in pass coverage, as an off-ball linebacker."
Instant Reaction: It was notable just how hard Roseman refused to pigeonhole Campbell into a label of off-ball LB or edge defender despite reporters lobbing several different angles to uncover the information.
Roseman wouldn't reveal whether Campbell would be working with edge coach Jeremiah Washburn or linebackers coach Bobby King (Campbell mentioned Washburn as the coach he had some pre-draft contact with). The idea is essentially more of a positionless player who can toggle back and forth between the edge and off-ball linebacker.
Roseman also made ot clear that the selection had nothing to do with middle linebacker Nakobe Dean, who is rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon suffered in the wild card round against Green Bay.
"We have a lot of confidence in Nakobe Dean, and this has nothing to do with Nakobe," said Roseman. "This had to do with the fact that we had a top-10 talent on our board who we love the player and we love the versatility.
"And for us, that was it. That was really it. It wasn't about-- we start drafting for need or we start turning down top-10 players when we're picking in the thirties, it's not going to be good for our football team."
The role the Eagles seem to be projecting Campbell for is a significant one and it could take time to develop with a host of significant responsibilities.
Should Have Selected: You can argue Boston college edge defender Donovan Ezeiruaku, also a South Jersey native, would have been an easier projection and a potential Day 1 starter on the edge but Campbell's ability to help in more ways has a higher upside so it's hard to criticize taking a player with a significant ceiling so late on Day 1.
