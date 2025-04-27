Eagles Draft Steal Compared To $150 Million Star
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't really need to add any more talent to the quarterback room but did have one of the steals of the draft.
Philadelphia landed Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord with the No. 181st pick in the NFL Draft in the sixth round. He was ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in this draft class by ESPN and there was a time in which there was speculation he could go as high as the second or third round. It's surprising to see how far he and some of the other quarterbacks fell -- like Shedeur Sanders -- but that's no issue for the Eagles.
The Eagles have their quarterback of the present and future in Jalen Hurts. But, it doesn't hurt to have a young guy learning behind him like McCord. He also had 5,000 passing yards in 2024 in just 13 games. He averaged over 367 passing yards per game and finished the season with 4,779 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes for Syracuse.
ESPN's Matt Miller compared him to New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr.
"McCord spent three seasons at Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He led the FBS in passing yards per game and set the ACC's single-season passing yards record (4,779) in his lone season with the Orange. He is an effective point guard who spreads the ball around. Four Syracuse receivers finished the season with more than 60 catches. He locks on to his first option at times, but he can get through progressions and find the open man when his first option isn't there.
"McCord makes sound reads, and he gets the ball out quickly in run-pass options. His arm is strong enough to make every throw, and he has the touch to drop the ball in downfield. Matt Miller's pro comp: Derek Carr."
Carr has had a successful career -- despite an odd offseason. He's currently on a four-year, $150 million deal. There's a chance that McCord never sees significant time with Philadelphia, but the team at least has an interesting young guy on their hands now.
