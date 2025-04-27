Eagles NFL Draft Wrap-Up: Quick Grades, Three Slam Dunks
The Philadelphia Eagles have done it again, at least on paper.
Philadelphia entered the NFL Draft with the No. 32 pick in the first round. The Eagles started the draft off by trading up to the No. 31 pick to select Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. This was a pretty great pick right away and was the first sign of a great overall draft class.
The Eagles began the draft with Campbell and made 10 overall picks. Campbell was the first and the Eagles followd up by selecting safety Andrew Mukuba out of Texas at No. 64 in the second round, defensive tackle Ty Robinson out of Nebraska at No. 111 in the fourth round, cornerback Mac McWilliams out of UCF with the No. 145 pick in the fifth round, linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. out of Georgia with the No. 161 pick in the fifth round, center Drew Kendall out of Boston College with the No. 168 pick in the fifth round, quarterback Kyle McCord out of Syracuse with the No. 181 pick in the sixth round, offensive tackle Myles Hinton out of Michigan with the No. 191 pick in the sixth round, offensive tackle Cameron Williams out of Texas with the No. 207 pick in the sixth round, and EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland out Virginia Tech with the No. 209 pick in the sixth round.
Here are quick grades on all of the Eagles' picks:
Round 1 (No. 31): LB Jihaad Campbell - A+
Round 2 (No. 64): S Andrew Mukuba - A
Round 4 (No. 111): DT Ty Robinson - A-
Round 5 (No. 145): CB Mac McWilliams - B+
Round 5 (No. 161): LB Smael Mondon Jr. - A-
Round 5 (No. 168): C Drew Kendall - A-
Round 6 (No. 181): QB Kyle McCord - A
Round 6 (No. 191): OT Myles Hinton - A-
Round 6 (No. 207): OT Cameron Williams - B+
Round 6 (No. 209): Edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland - A+
The Eagles had yet another great draft. They began it with one of the top overall players in the draft class, a replacement for CJ Gardner-Johnson, and then another guy with upside for the pass rush. More depth for the cornerback room can never hurt. Philadelphia used three more picks on the offensive line and it wouldn't be a shock to see at least one turn into a star.
McCord and Powell-Ryland both in the sixth round are some pretty crazy value. McCord had 4,779 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in 2024 and was ranked as one of the better passers in the draft. The Eagles are set at quarterback, but adding depth like McCord doesn't hurt. Powell-Ryland racked up 16 sacks in 2024 in just 12 games and had 9 1/2 sacks in 13 games for Virginia Tech.
