Eagles Early Trade Deadline Buzz Involves Pro Bowl CB
The Philadelphia Eagles' No. 2 cornerback spot has been discussed at length this season already.
Quinyon Mitchell is the Eagles' No. 1 corner. Adoree' Jackson won the No. 2 starting job out of camp. There's been a lot of chatter about him and then he missed Week 4 on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kelee Ringo started in his place and played 81.9 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He had four tackles, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery. Overall this season, Ringo has allowed five receptions on nine targets in four games played.
Regardless, there's already been some early buzz about who would make sense for the Eagles if they were to go out and acquire a cornerback. On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport mentioned Seattle Seahawks corner Riq Woolen as someone who could get moved ahead of the November trade deadline.
"With Seahawks star CB Devon Witherspoon returning on Thursday, teams are monitoring Pro Bowl CB Riq Woolen as a possible trade target by the deadline, sources tell The Insiders," Rapoport said. "Woolen’s playing time has diminished, and in a contract year, teams believe he could be available."
Philadelphia Eagles on SI insider Ed Kracz talked about the possibility of Woolen fitting into what the Eagles are trying to do at corner. On top of this, Seattle Seahawks on SI's Tim Weaver floated the Eagles as one of four teams that would make sense for Woolen.
Will the Philadelphia Eagles add another corner?
"Philadelphia Eagles," Weaver said. "One team that's never afraid to take a big risk are the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles. While they are 3-0 to start the season, their cornerbacks haven't been playing well at all. Jakorian Bennett is grading out only a point and a half higher than Marshall and Adoree' Jackson ranks 145th at the position right now. If Nick Siranni thinks he can get the best out of Woolen, a trade could help put Philadelphia over the top again."
It's easy to see why Woolen would make sense. He's a former Pro Bowler -- back in 2022. So far this season he has allowed 11 catches on 18 targets and one touchdown in coverage. If the Eagles want another veteran corner, Woolen does make sense. But, with the way that Howie Roseman and the Eagles' front office operates, this move probably makes too much sense. Picture the Tank Bigsby trade, who saw that coming? It wouldn't be a shock to see the Eagles make a move but at the end of the day, if they are going to make a move, no one probbably has talked about the potential player yet.
Mire NFL: Eagles Get Brutal Injury Update, Lose EDGE For Season