4 potential NFL trade partners for struggling Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen
According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, several teams around the league are monitoring Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen as a potential trade target ahead of this year's trade deadline. Woolen has struggled in coverage and ranks second in the NFL in penalties, but he should still draw plenty of interest if he does end up on the trade block.
The appea is simple - Woolen is as long, lanky, and athletic as any cornerback in the game and he still has sharp ball skills, even if they haven't shown up yet this season. So, who might be interested? Let's review a few potential trade partners for Woolen.
Las Vegas Raiders
The most obvious destination would be Vegas, where former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll now resides. Carroll is the one who picked Woolen in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, which seemed like an all-time steal at the end of his rookie season. While Woolen has dropped off since, the Raiders are pretty weak at cornerback and need all the help they can get in a brutal AFC West race.
Miami Dolphins
One of the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far this season is the Miami Dolphins, who head into Week 4 with an 0-3 record despite having plenty of offensive talent. Their cornerback situation is pretty drastic, though. Jason Marshall Jr. is currently the lowest-graded corner by PFF this season and Cornell Armstrong isn't far behind.
Baltimore Ravens
Another talented offensive team that's fallen on hard times are the Balimore Ravens, who could be 1-3 by the end of the day thanks to an atrocious defense. Jaire Alexander is grading out even lower than Woolen right now and Marlon Humphrey's 2025 season is off to an equally rough start. The Ravens may have an inside connection via Mike Macdonald, who was their defensive coordinator for two seasons before taking Seattle's head coach job.
Philadelphia Eagles
One team that's never afraid to take a big risk are the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles. While they are 3-0 to start the season, their cornerbacks haven't been playing well at all. Jakorian Bennett is grading out only a point and a half higher than Marshall and Adoree Jackson ranks 145th at the position right now. If Nick Siranni thinks he can get the best out of Woolen, a trade could help put Philadelphia over the top again.
