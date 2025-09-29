Eagles Get Brutal Injury Update, Lose EDGE For Season
The Philadelphia Eagles got a brutal injury update on Monday.
Philadelphia took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and improved to 4-0 on the season, but didn't do so fully healthy. During the game on Sunday, Eagles lineback Ogbo Okoronkwo was forced to exitteh game due to a triceps injury. It was his first time being active for the Eagles this season. Unfortunately, it is also expected to be his last time active this season as well.
Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on social media that Okoronkwo is "believed" to have torn his triceps which would then "likely" get him placed on the Injured Reserve.
"Eagles OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo is believed to have tore his triceps in the Bucs game and is likely headed to injured reserve, per NFL sources," McLane said. "Still awaiting more testing. Edge rusher depth taking a hit last few weeks with Nolan Smith (triceps) on IR and not expected back till Nov."
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed up and shared that the expectation is that Okoronkwo's season is over.
The Eagles took a hit on Sunday
"Ogbo Okoronkwo is expected to be done for the season, source confirmed. A hit to Eagles depth," Rapoport said.
A brutal blow for an Eagles group that does already have some depth question marks. He joined the Eagles this past summer in July as a depth piece after stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and the Cleveland Browns since 2019.
The Eagles already added more edge pieces recently by signing Za'Darius Smith. With Okoronkwo now out, it wouldn't be shocking to see Azeez Ojulari get a shot as a depth piece for the Eagles. He, too, signed with the Eagles this past offseason. While this is the case, Ojulari hasn't appeared in a game yet for Philadelphia. All in all, it was a tough day for the Eagles injury-wise, despite the fact that they were able to win their fourth game of the season already. Now, we wait to see what the team does with the edge.
More NFL: Bengals Legend Defends Eagles WR AJ Brown After Cryptic Post