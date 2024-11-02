Eagles Today

Eagles Elevate TE For Jags

With Dallas Goedert set to miss his third consecutive game, the Eagles elevated TE E.J. Jenkins for Sunday's game.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles tight end E.J. Jenkins (84)
Philadelphia Eagles tight end E.J. Jenkins (84) / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - With star tight end Dallas Goedert set to miss his third consecutive game Sunday against Jacksonville, the Eagles elevated TE E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad.

It's the third and final elevation available for Jenkins, who was previously brought up from the PS to play in Weeks 1 and 2 against Green Bay and Atlanta.

Jenkins, a Georgia Tech product, played sparingly, three offensive snaps against the Packers and two versus the Falcons with no receptions.

The Eagles (5-2) had gone light at TE the previous two weeks for wins over the New York Giants and Cincinnati with only Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll at the position while Goedert continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered against Cleveland on Oct. 13.

Calcaterra played 47 snaps (71% of the team's total) against the Giants and matched his career-high with 57 (93%) against the Bengals last week. Stoll played 44 snaps (67%) against the Giants and 35 versus the Bengals (57%).

If the Eagles want to use Jenkins this season past Sunday's game against Jacksonville (2-6) they will have to add him to the 53-man roster.

There were no other roster moves in advance of the game on Sunday. TE Albert Okwuegbunam remains on injured reserve despite being in his 21-day practice window and a full participant in Friday's practice.

The Eagles have until Nov. 6 to either activate Okwuegbunam or shut him down for the rest of the season. The lack of action on Albert O. could be an indication that the Eagles will be trying to move him by the trade deadline on Nov. 5.

The fact that Goedert wasn't placed on IR indicates the Eagles believe he will will be back for next week's game at Dallas.

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades.

