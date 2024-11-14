Eagles Today

Eagles Elevate TE, Sit Three O-Linemen Vs. Commanders

The Eagles elevated veteran TE C.J. Uzomah for the first time this season for Thursday's game against Washington.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles tight end C.J. Uzomah
Philadelphia Eagles tight end C.J. Uzomah / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - All 53 Eagles active players were available for Thursday night's first-place showdown with the Washington Commanders. Despite that the Eagles dipped into the practice squad for a third tight end in veteran C.J. Uzomah.

Philadelphia has three TEs on the roster during the 24-6 rout of Dallas this past Sunday with Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, and Jack Stoll. However, the Eagles needed to make a roster move to make room for star left tackle Jordan Mailata's return from injured reserve and gambled with Stoll by releasing the four-year veteran.

The hope was likely to get Stoll through waivers and back onto the practice squad but the Miami Dolphins put in a claim and were awarded the tight end. Uzomah, a 10-year vet who was with the Eagles in training camp before being released on Aug. 21.

He was brought back to the PS on Oct. 10. The only other TE the Eagles have on the PS is E.J. Jenkins, who has reached the elevation limit of three games and would have to be added to the 53-man roster to be used moving forward.

The other Eagles' inactives are emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, offensive linemen Darian Kinnard, Trevor Keegan, and Nick Gates, as well as safety Tristin McCollum and cornerback Eli Ricks.

