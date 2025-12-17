AJ Brown Trade Rumors Starting Early For Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles snapped their three-game losing streak this past weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders and are now preparing to take on the Washington Commanders on the road on Saturday.

The vibes are starting to trend upwards after the win over the Raiders, which means it's a perfect time for even more rumors. On Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano shared a column highlighting all of the tidbits of information they are hearing ahead of Week 16. When asked who the "most interesting" offseason trade candidate is, Fowler specifically mentioned Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown.

"I have several candidates, but let's start with A.J. Brown," Fowler wrote. "The weekly concerns about Brown's messaging -- from sonnets to soundbites -- must be taxing on Philadelphia's locker room, even if players understand the receiver's frustration due to the limitations of the Eagles' passing attack. Several executives I spoke to believe the Eagles could look to move Brown, who's 28 and still has prime years left...

The Eagles rumors are already starting

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after their touchdown connection during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"He would undoubtedly have a market. He's due $50 million in cash over the next two years, which is manageable for a WR1. The Eagles would absorb a $20 million cap hit if he's traded before June 1, or they could save $7 million on the cap by waiting until after June 1 to deal him. Either way, the Eagles have shown cap challenges won't deter them (see: the Carson Wentz trade). And it seems that Brown would welcome a new passing game at this point."

Brown is no stranger to trade rumors. His name has been thrown out there going back to last season, but every time the star playmaker has been discussed, the team has shut the idea down.

Brown was a big name around the trade deadline this season as well, but Philadelphia didn't move him. Afterward, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman explained why.

"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players," Roseman said. "And A.J. Brown is a great player. He wears the 'C' for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning. He cares about his teammates. And I think that when you're a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of the guys like that. And so, feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him."

It's not shocking to already see his name be thrown out there in offseason trade rumors, but that doesn't mean he will be moved.

