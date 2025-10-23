Eagles’ Latest AJ Brown Update Raises Concern For Week 8
The Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field on Thursday and did so without superstar wide receiver AJ Brown once again.
Brown popped up on Philadelphia's Injury Report on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury. He didn't participate in the practice on Wednesday and also missed practice again on Thursday due to the hamstring injury.
As of writing, the Eagles haven't revealed exactly what the injury is aside from the fact that it is a hamstring ailment. Any time you see a soft-tissue injury pop up, there's some cause for concern, especially if it makes someone miss multiple days of practice. Brown dealt with a hamstring injury that made him miss some time during the summer, although he was ready to go Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles have been missing AJ Brown
Even though, the Eagles' passing offense has gotten a lot of flak this year, it has started to turn a corner. Jalen Hurts has had at least 280 passing yards in each of the last three games, including 326 yards last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Brown has been a big part of the success with 43, 80, and 121 yards, respectively. If Brown were to miss Week 8 against the New York Giants, the offense would immediately change. The receiver room would be left with DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, and Xavier Gipson, on the active roster.
Last year, Brown missed three games early on. Without Brown, the Eagles went 1-2 and averaged 217 passing yards per game. Until the Eagles make an official announcement about Brown, this is putting the cart in front of the horse. But, there's at least some level of concern when a player misses any time with a hamstring injury because of the fact that you can't truly project how a soft-tissue injury is going to respond. They are different for each person.
Philadelphia's offense has started to turn a corner and is looking for revenge against the Giants, but this isn't the best news to the team.
