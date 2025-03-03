Eagles Expected To Be 'Aggressive Pursuers' For 6-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a Super Bowl title defense.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and now is the team to beat in the National Football League. That obviously was the case for the Chiefs over the last few years. Kansas City won two straight titles heading into the 2024 campaign so obviously every team in the league was trying to compare.
Now, the Eagles are the team to beat. Because of this, the Eagles are going to have to be aggressive if they want to stay at the top. One player the Eagles have been linked to recently is Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett. He's a six-time Pro Bowler with two years left on his deal. Garrett requested a trade and obviously has been linked to the Eagles.
ESPN's Dan Graziano shared that if the Browns do consider a trade, the Eagles and Buffalo Bills are expected to be two of the "most aggressive pursuers."
"The best solution for Cleveland remains working something out to make Garrett happy and keep him in the fold, but he has so far been adamant that's not possible," Graziano said. "The Browns may not feel compelled to honor Garrett's trade request until they become convinced he won't play for them, and it's going to be hard for him to convince them of that before they get to the regular season and see whether he's truly willing to miss real games. If the Browns do ever get serious about trading Garrett, I'd expect Buffalo and Philadelphia to be two of the most aggressive pursuers."
Landing a player of Garrett's caliber is the perfect move to try to stay at the top and repeat as Super Bowl champions.
