Eagles Nick Sirianni "Sorry And Disappointed" For Postgame Behavior
The head coach wore a hangdog look. He appeared sad. Subdued. Definitely contrite. Like a high school student who had just come from the principal’s office after starting a food fight in the cafeteria earlier in the day.
Or maybe it was due to a scolding received by owner Jeffrey Lurie or even Sirianni's wife, Brett, for bringing their three kids to a press conference following his bad behavior toward fans behind the team’s bench after the Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Sirianni, though, said he had not talked to Lurie, who is most definitely in town. The owner was seen in the postgame locker room. It’s hard to believe Lurie wouldn’t have said something to his coach, telling him to dial it down. These fans he got into it with behind the bench were presumably Eagles fans and they, after all, help keep the lights on and pay the bills.
“Mr. Lurie and me talk every time after the game, every time,” said Sirianni. “I haven’t talked to him yet (Monday). I know how supportive Mr. Lurie has been through everything.”
Everything includes a collapse late last season, finishing 1-6 after a 10-1 start. Everything includes a debacle two weeks ago in Tampa in a 33-16 loss that was not as close as the score might look. Everything also includes three straight playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl.
Sirianni seemed to know on Monday that he screwed up big time on Sunday. He said his attempt to bring energy and enthusiasm went off the rails.
“I’m sorry and disappointed on how my energy was directed at the end of the game,” he said. “My energy should be all in on coaching, motivating, and celebrating with our guys and I need to have better wisdom and discernment on when to use that energy and that wasn’t the time.”
The coach hasn’t lost the locker room based on comments coming out of there on Sunday. He did turn up the temperature of a fan base that didn’t like what they saw from him with more and more fans lining up with pitchforks and torches to drive him from the city and their team.
Sirianni threw a lifeline to them. His own lifeline, with the hope they will get back on his side.
“We have the best fans in the world,” he said. “There’s no place like this and they show up and show out no matter where we are – Brazil, Arizona, it doesn’t matter. New Orleans. And that game, too (against the Browns), it was loud and I thought it was really loud, energetic... our fans brought the energy, brought the juice.”
