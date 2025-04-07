Eagles Eyeing Little-Known 2-Time All-American
The Philadelphia Eagles’ front office clearly knows what it is doing.
Philadelphia has made it to the Super Bowl twice over the last three years with one win under its belt. The Eagles just took down the Kansas City Chiefs and now are preparing to defend their title.
The Eagles have been busy in free agency with guys like AJ Dillon and Josh Uche and now are seemingly focusing on the upcoming National Football League Draft. The Eagles have met with a handful of guys already and will have a visit with William & Mary offensive lineman Charles Grant, according to KPCR 2's Aaron Wilson.
"Grant, a Senior Bowl all-star game selection and former high school wrestler, has visits with the (Houston Texans), Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, per sources. He has private workouts with the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, per league sources.
"He’s a projected top 50 selection. A two-time FCS All-American and team captain, Grant allowed just two sacks over the past three seasons combined. He started his final 36 collegiate games at left tackle."
After losing Mekhi Becton, it would absolutely not hurt to invest in another young piece to replace him on the offensive line.
Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ entire front office know what they are doing. They’ll probably find some unknown gem in this draft class and turn them into a star. It seems like they do that every year. Could Grant be that guy for Philadelphia this year?
