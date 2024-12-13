Eagles Facing Steelers Defense That Will Be Without Two Key Defensive Players
PHILADELPHIA – No offense to Briatin Covey, but this is a trade off in favor of the Eagles. A very big tradeoff.
The Eagles ruled out Covey, their reserve receiver and punt returner for a second straight week with a neck injury.
The Steelers? Oh boy, they will be without not only receiver George Pickens but two key defensive players in safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. Pickens and Elliott will miss Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field (4:25 p.m.) with hamstring injuries. Ogunjobi is out with a groin injury.
Pickens was considered a long shot to play during the week after missing last week’s game. Elliott and Ogunjobi are surprises. Both players had played in all 13 games for the Steelers this season.
Elliott had started 12 of Pittsburgh’s 13 games and was their second-leading tackler with 96, just two behind linebacker Patrick Queen. He also has one interception.
Ogunjobi started 11 of the Steelers’ 13 games and the 6-3, 305-pound athletic defensive lineman was the team’s eighth-leading tackler with 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
The Steelers have a tough stretch ahead, beginning with the Eagles, but it’s an intra-conference matchup, which isn’t as important as the AFC tilts that wait on the other side of Sunday’s game. After Sunday’s trip to South Philly, Pittsburgh will play the Ravens and Chiefs.
Covey’s punt return duties will be handled by Cooper DeJean, who has done a nice job stepping into that role. Covey’s absence could potentially be felt more if Johnny Wilson cannot play.
Wilson missed Friday’s practice due to illness. If neither he nor Covey can play, that would leave Philly short-handed at receiver.
The Eagles are 11-2 and on a franchise-tying nine-game winning streak. With a win and a Washington loss to the Saints, the Eagles can win the NFC East championship.
The Steelers are 10-3 and trying to stay at least two games up on the Ravens in the AFC North.
More NFL: Vince Papale Tackles New Obesity Program As NFL Legend