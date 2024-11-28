Eagles Fan-Favorite Gets Roasted In Anonymous NFL Player Poll
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most interesting teams in the National Football League.
Philadelphia has won seven straight games after starting the season 2-2. The Eagles had their bye week at the perfect time in Week 5 and have been fantastic since. Philadelphia has talent on both sides of the ball and will face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon looking for their eighth straight win and 10th overall this season.
There's a lot to like about this Eagles team and there's a real chance that the franchise could do something special this season. The Athletic's Mike Jones and the staff put together an anonymous player poll of 110 players where a myriad of questions were asked including who will win the Most Valuable Player Award, best building blocks, and even who the "most annoying" player in the league is.
The Eagles have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball and even the "most annoying" player in the league, according to the poll in fan-favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
"Last season we asked players to name the biggest trash-talker," Jones and The Athletic staff posted. "This year, we broadened the question to most annoying, leaving it to the players’ discretion to decide what qualified as annoying. Well, last year’s biggest trash-talker, Philadelphia Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, took the crown again. 'Yap yap yap,' one player said of the sixth-year veteran.
"Gardner-Johnson led the field with 14 votes. Second place went to (Las Vegas Raiders) defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (eight votes), who was described as 'a different type of (explicit talker),' while his teammate (Maxx Crosby) came in third with five votes. This was the question most often skipped by players, with only 67 of the 110 we spoke to offer a response."
Gardner-Johnson has two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 48 tackles in his return to Philadelphia. He's certainly a big part of the Eagles' defense and the team feeds off his energy.
