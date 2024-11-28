Eagles Should Sign Ex-900-Yard Receiver Due To DeVonta Smith Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver depth certainly is being tested right now.
Philadelphia has found ways to win games left and right despite a plethora of injuries. Luckily, the Eagles have firepower all across the roster. The Eagles are currently dealing with the loss of star receiver DeVonta Smith.
Smith missed the Eagles’ win over the Los Angeles Rams last week as he dealt with a hamstring injury. It’s unclear if he will be able to return to the field on Sunday as the Eagles take on the Baltimore Ravens.
Hopefully, the star will be able to return. If he is unable, the Eagles really should consider adding more depth to the organization. One player who could be a cheap option for the practice squad is 10-year National Football League veteran Marquise Goodwin.
His best season came in 2017 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers as he logged 56 receptions for 962 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in 12 games with the Cleveland Browns and had four receptions for 67 yards. In 2022, he had 27 catches for 387 receiving yards.
At this point in the season, there isn’t anyone that can replace Smith. Landing someone like Goodwin could at least add more veteran depth to the practice squad. He is out there on the open market, why not give him a chance to add another pass-catcher if Smith misses more time?
