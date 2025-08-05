Eagles Fan-Favorite Nearing Contract Crossroads
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably been the best in the business at getting out in front of lucrative, long-term contract extensions in order to keep their core together.
While that is true, no team is able to keep every single one of their talented players. Especially, when you have a loaded roster like Philadelphia does. The Eagles have star power on both sides of the ball but just lost pieces, like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, because they were in line for big deals.
The Eagles were able to ink Zack Baun to a long-term deal before he hit the open market, but still suffered some losses and have had to regroup.
Another position group that took a hit was safety. The Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away and at the time noted his contract as the driver for the deal. Now, another safety is going to be interesting to follow. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote a column highlighting each team's biggest contract question mark right now and for Philadelphia it was safety Reed Blankenship.
"Philadelphia Eagles: S Reed Blankenship," Moton said. "In a detailed explanation, general manager Howie Roseman cited the team's salary cap situation as a reason for trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson, despite the versatile defensive back doing a 'great job' in two years with the Eagles. Philadelphia also has a young safety in Blankenship, who's younger than Gardner-Johnson, on the rise and headed into the final year of his contract.
"Like Gardner-Johnson, Blankenship finds the ball in coverage, recording seven interceptions over the last two seasons. The Eagles may be able to sign him to a less costly extension than they would have given a more experienced defensive back in Gardner-Johnson."
If the Eagles didn't have Blankenship, the safety group would be the team's biggest hole. Right now, there are questions, but it's not rough because Blankenship is still here. But, will the Eagles get a long-term deal done?