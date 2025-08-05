Eagles QB Facing Uncertain Future In Philly
Over the next few weeks, we could see some players join the Philadelphia Eagles organization, but there will also be players surely on their way out of town.
This was shown as recently as Monday night. The Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders came together on a one-for-one trade to bring cornerback Jakorian Bennett to Philadelphia and send defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV to the Raiders.
This surely won't be the last move made by Philadelphia. The deadline to trim down rosters to 53 players is August 27th and there will be plenty of cuts coming and maybe even more trades. In that respect, the quarterback room is worth watching. Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are fighting for spots behind Jalen Hurts. It's likely that only one or maximum two of these three guys land spots on the active roster.
Because of this, FanSided's Nick Halden speculated that the Eagles should try to get out in front of the decisions and try trading Thompson-Robinson.
"The Eagles Should Consider Trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson," Halden said. "McCord is the more interesting option and should be kept in an emergency role. Thompson-Robinson has starting experience and could be an attractive option for the right team. The Detroit Lions stand out as one franchise that could easily upgrade its backup situation by adding the veteran. Regardless of who, the Eagles should consider at least testing the market and seeing if there is any level of interest in the veteran quarterback...
"We've already seen this work once with Kenny Pickett being dealt for Thompson-Robinson in the first place. It helped move salary and gave Philly another piece the team could now look to part ways with. Even with this loaded roster, the Eagles are in trouble if their third option is forced to take the field. It is good for both Philly and the veteran quarterback if any team is willing to take on the quarterback in an elevated role. Still, the trade is a long shot with Carson Wentz and experienced backup options remaining in free agency."
If the Eagles don't plan on keeping four quarterbacks, Thompson-Robinson certainly could bring back some sort of piece in a deal.
