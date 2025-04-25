Eagles Fan Heading To New York As Third Overall Pick In NFL Draft
PHILADELPHIA - The Philly kid is heading up the New Jersey Turnpike to New York.
Abdul Carter grew up rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles, attending La Salle College High School in the Philly suburbs before heading to Penn State. He wanted desperately to be drafted by the Eagles.
It was just impossible. There’s no way the Eagles, coming off their second Super Bowl victory, could get from the last pick in the draft to the third pick.
It would have cost a fortune in draft capital, and even then, who knows if the Eagles would have been able to wrestle the pick away from the New York Giants. The Eagles have taken advantage of the Giants in recent years, swiping away Saquon Barkley and James Bradberry and, in 2021, leapfrogging their NFC East rival to draft receiver and Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith.
The Eagles were scheduled to pick No. 12 that year. The Giants were at 11 and were set to select Smith. The Cowboys were at 10. Philadelphia traded with the Cowboys for their 10th pick, sending their 12th pick, among other things, to Dallas.
Smith became an Eagle and Micah Parsons a Cowboy. Caught off guard, the Giants traded back to No. 19 and selected Kadarius Toney, who was a bust, and retired this offseason to try his hand as a rapper.
To borrow a phrase from "The Godfather," uttered by the movie’s fictitious director Jack Woltz, “a man in my position can't afford to be made to look ridiculous.” You can sub the Giants in that line - “a team with a proud history can’t afford to be made to look ridiculous.”
So, the Giants selected Carter third overall in thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft.
After lobbying to be taken by the Eagles early in the offseason, Carter only recently said he is “prepared to leave Philadelphia behind.”
Interviewed on the NFL Network after the Giants picked him, Carter was asked about switching out an Eagles hat for a Giants hat. He said: “I love it. I appreciate it. I’m thankful to be here and happy for the opportunity.”
Carter, who was an All-American at Penn State, could be the next Parsons, and maybe an Eagles down the line if the Giants somehow let him go like they did with Barkley and Bradberry.
Either way, he will now get to play against his favorite team twice. Both with the Giants.
