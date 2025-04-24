Linebacker Linked To Eagles In NFL Analyst's Final Mock Draft
Well, this was outside-the-box thinking and perhaps a bit of a surprise, but you can add another name to the growing list of players who the Eagles could select if they stick and pick at No. 32 when the first round of the NFL Draft is held on Thursday night.
NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who is friends with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman after working as a scout in the front office, released his final mock draft on Wednesday night and he had the Eagles selecting Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
His explanation was reasonable enough. This is what he wrote:
“The rules are simple with the Eagles: They take the best Alabama or Georgia player who falls into their lap. Campbell is my No. 12 player in the draft, so he would be a tremendous value at the end of Round 1. If not for the shoulder surgery he’s recovering from, he'd be a lock to go much higher.”
Campbell is recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder as recently as after the NFL Scouting Combine in March.
Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean had surgery to repair a torn labrum in early 2021, while he was still at Georgia. He slipped into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft due to an erroneous report that his shoulder wasn’t right, and he declined to have surgery.
Dean’s previous two seasons with the Eagles have ended with him on injured reserve, but not because of a shoulder injury. Two years ago, it was a Lisfranc sprain in his foot. Last year it was a torn patellar in his knee in the Wildcard Weekend win over the Packers.
Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Campbell got word from respected Dr. Lyle Cain that he is recovering well from his surgery and should be ready to go in time for training camp. He has already begun running.
The Eagles could be patient with Campbell as he looks to regain full strength. When he does, they could get a steal, like Jeremiah said.
He is 6-3, 236 pounds and was recruited to Alabama as an edge rusher before being moved to outside linebacker due to the presence of Dallas Turner and Will Anderson, Jr. This year, he played both on the edge at off-ball linebacker.
“As an off-ball linebacker, he doesn’t possess elite instincts but offers excellent speed and physicality,” wrote Jeremiah. “He can range sideline to sideline and flashes the ability to thump off blockers and collect tackles on inside runs. He displays exciting tools in his pass-rush opportunities off the edge. He can burst/bend and finish.”
The Eagles could be without Dean for a few games to start the season as he continues his rehab, so if Campbell is well enough, perhaps he steps into the starting role next to Zack Baun if he is able to hold off Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.
It’s too early to debate all that. The Eagles may not even take Campbell.
Interestingly, Jeremiah, who said he didn’t think Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen would fall far enough for the Eagles to trade up to select, wasn’t even listed in his final first-round mock draft.
