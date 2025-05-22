Eagles Fans To Get Never-Before-Seen Look At Philly
Philadelphia Eagles fans are going to get a new look at the reigning Super Bowl champs in 2025.
It was a big day in the National Football League on Wednesday and most of the headlines were filled with some variation of coverage for the "Tush Push" vote. As of now, you likely know. But, to summarize, the "Tush Push" survived to see another day. There needed to be 24 votes to get the play banned and it fell short with 22.
One thing that got lost in the shuffle was the fact that the National Football League announced its participants for this year's versions of "Hard Knocks" along with HBO and NFL Films. The Buffalo Bills will be featured during training camp and then the entire NFC East will be covered on the in-season version of the show.
Now, this is very interesting. The Eagles haven't been the featured team in a season of "Hard Knocks" to this point. The show began in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens and There have been a few breaks during the years, but the Eagles have been at the center of the action yet. The Dallas Cowboys have been featured twice and the New York Giants were featured in a version of the show covering the offseason. Neither Philadelphia nor the Washington Commanders have been on the show yet until 2025.
It will give fans an in-depth look behind the scenes that people typically don't get. Last year, the league had the in-season version of the show in the AFC North. Now, fans will get a look not just at the Eagles' planning process, but how it compares to each team in the division.