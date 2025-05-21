Eagles Urged To Sign Ex-Falcons, Broncos Star
Like last season, the Philadelphia Eagles don't have any glaring holes on the roster.
That doesn't mean that the Eagles can't improve, but there really isn't a single area of the team that is a clear weakness. The safety position has been discussed at length after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson away. But, the Eagles invested a second-round pick on safety Andrew Mukuba out of Texas.
Last year, the Eagles used a second-round pick on Cooper DeJean and we all saw how that played out. Mukuba is someone who could step into a big role pretty quickly, but the chatter about the possibility of adding another veteran has centered around two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons.
He candidly spoke about his interest in Philadelphia earlier in the offseason so it's not shocking speculation has continued about the possibility of signing him. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton is the latest to make the suggestion.
"Justin Simmons has aged past his prime. That said, he's rarely come off the field over the last seven years and continues to find the ball in coverage," Moton said. "Since 2018, Simmons has played at least 98 percent of his team's defensive snaps in a season and recorded 28 interceptions, picking off at least two passes in all nine of his campaigns. Last year with the Atlanta Falcons, Simmons allowed an 81.9 passer rating in coverage, a better rating than in his 2023 Pro Bowl year (89.1). With his playmaking ability in center field, he can shore up a secondary at the deep safety spot.
"According to NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, Simmons wants to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles in a reunion with Vic Fangio, who coached him in Denver. If the Eagles pass on Simmons, he could fit with the Carolina Panthers alongside Tre'von Moehrig. In Carolina, Simmons would reunite with one of his former defensive coordinators, Ejiro Evero. Potential landing spots: Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles."
Simmons was a superstar with the Denver Broncos and earned All-Pro honors four times in five years from 2019 through 2023. Last year, he spent the season with the Atlanta Falcons and was solid with two interceptions 62 total tackles, and allowed just three touchdowns in coverage. The Eagles still could use a boost, but it also could mean something that Simmons is still out there and Philadelphia hasn't made a move.