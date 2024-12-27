Eagles' Fill-In Takes Center Stage By 'Demanding The Huddle'
PHILADELPHIA - You never want to lose your starting quarterback in the NFL but that’s what the Eagles are facing on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys after starter Jalen Hurts was ruled out Friday after being unable to pass through the NFL’s concussion protocol this week.
Hurts missed a Christmas Eve walkthrough and practices on Thursday and Friday after being injured during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 36-33 setback at Washington, Philadelphia’s first loss in nearly three months.
Backup Kenny Pickett did enough to win but key drops by Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith left the door open for the Commanders and star Jayden Daniels with a late-game dart from the rookie star to Jamison Crowder proving to be the difference.
Several Eagles stars were excited by Pickett’s performance, who powered through banged-up ribs to leave the field with Philadelphia leading by five points.
“He’s done a great job. He did a great job last week,” All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown said. “He had a few hiccups, but overall, he’s doing a great job. It’s not his first rodeo. We have a lot of confidence in him."
What’s most notable about Pickett is his presence. After 24 starts over his first two professional seasons in Pittsburgh, Pickett is no shrinking violet in the huddle like many NFL backups.
“He's confident. He's loud,” center Cam Jurgens said when discussing Pickett earlier in the week. “It's really nice when a quarterback that's not your starter goes in there and he's very loud in the huddle and everybody knows what they're doing. And that's why I said after the [Washington] game. I was proud of [Pickett].
“I thought he did a good job stepping in, being a good commander there. And so, we're going to rally behind him."
Star left tackle Jordan Mailata noted how hard it is to be the next man up in the NFL and what it means to create confidence in your teammates as a backup quarterback.
“I just think he’s just trying to emulate what QB1 does,” Mailata said. “It’s hard man. I’ve been the next man up. …When someone says you got big shoes to fill, that’s a terrible feeling. … And so I think he’s emulating a successful QB and it all starts with him, the communication, how the play comes out. How smooth can the operation go, I think that’s all he’s doing.
“… He’s been very clear.”
Brown was even more succinct.
“Poised, confident. He comes in, he’s demanding the huddle,” Brown said. “That’s what you want to see.”
